Multiple agencies responding to rollover bus crash in Baylor County

BAYLOR CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a rollover bus crash in Baylor County.

A Greyhound Bus has turned on its side in the Mabelle area on U.S. 277 and U.S. 183.

A white pick up was also involved in the crash condition of driver is unknown.

Agencies responding are Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour-Baylor County EMS, DPS Highway Patrol and Air Evac,













Photo Courtesy of Josh Arthur

Injuries are unknown at this time.

