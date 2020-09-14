Multiple agencies responding to rollover bus crash in Baylor County

BAYLOR CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a rollover bus crash in Baylor County.

A Greyhound Bus has turned on its side in the Mabelle area on U.S. 277 and U.S. 183.

A white pick up was also involved in the crash condition of driver is unknown.

Agencies responding are Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour-Baylor County EMS, DPS Highway Patrol and Air Evac,

Injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew on scene to bring you the latest.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for this developing story.

