WFPD: Witness says man shot once, taken to United Regional

UPDATE: Oct. 20, 10:45 a.m.

According to authorities at 5:42 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call. One victim was shot and transported to United Regional and is in stable condition. The suspect is a Hispanic male driving an early model gold Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: Oct. 19, 6:44 p.m.

According to authorities, a witness said the shooting started as an altercation, and an unidentified pickup truck drove up and shot an unidentified man one time.

Authorities added a witness took the man to United Regional and his condition is unknown at this time.

Wichita Falls police are on scene of where someone may have been shot.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes ago at 1801 11th street.

There are reports that a gunshot victim was taken to United Regional by private vehicle and police are searching for a suspect in a pickup.

