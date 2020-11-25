Multiple units respond to structure fire in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Iowa Park Firefighter Alfred Fox said the structure was a house and no one was hurt.

An update on the incident is expected to be released Wednesday.

Multiple units are responding to a structure on Wigley Road off Hwy 287 in Iowa Park.

Calls went out at around 9:15 p.m. where there were early reports of flames in the attic.

Wichita West, Burkburnett Firefighters, and AMR were all called out to the scene.

We have crew on scene gathering information.

