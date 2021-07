According to the family, the fire started inside their garage and took over the house.

No injures have been reported.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are on scene at a structure fire in Iowa Park in the 1300 block of Victoria Avenue.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before 9 p.m. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Fire Department are also on scene.

