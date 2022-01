According to our reporter Markeshia Jackson, an armored vehicle is on scene.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are responding to a reported shots fired call in a Burkburnett neighborhood.

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cadweb, units responded to an area near Harwell Street and Dot Avenue, near Carlito’s.







This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.