UPDATE: February 1, 2022 at 9:48 p.m.

One person is dead and one person was sent to the hospital after an officer involved shooting at Walmart on Lawrence Road.

WFPD Sgt. Charlier Eipper has confirmed one person is dead following a shooting at Walmart on Lawrence Road.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers were following a vehicle suspect with outstanding warrants and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Eipper says the suspect pulled out a weapon and officers fired at the suspect. The male suspect has been pronounced dead.

Two officers were taken to the police station for the investigation.

The driver was a female and was shot and injured. AMR took the female to the hospital and she is expected to be okay.

Right now Lawrence Road is closed from Maplewood to Tarry.

UPDATE: February 1, 2022 at 9:36 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot on Lawrence Road.

According to witnesses on scene, they saw an SUV speed down the road into the parking lot and that’s when they heard screaming from the vehicle and heard that someone inside of the vehicle may have been shot.

Our crew on scene says Lawrence Road is blocked off.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police and AMR units are responding to a shots fired call on Lawrence Road.

The call came at around 8:40 p.m. and the police presence is at Walmart.

