Multiple vehicle crash in Wilbarger County

UPDATE: July 21, 2021, 5:23 p.m.

According to a statement from DPS Sargent Dan Buesing, the northbound lanes on 287 in Wilbarger County have reopened after a multicar wreck caused it to close.

Two people were transported one to United Regional and another to Vernon Hospital. The person sent to Vernon sustained serious injuries.



Viewer submitted photos

According to Sargent Buesing, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved 2 vehicles.

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A major crash with multiple vehicles in Wilbarger County has closed down the northbound lanes on 287, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sargent Dan Buesing.

Injuries have been reported but it is unclear how many or the extent of the injures. At this time no fatalities have been reported.

