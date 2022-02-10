WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding after several vehicles aboard a loaded car hauler trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 that several cars loaded on a trailer were on fire near U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road in Electra.

Units from multiple agencies are currently on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, including units from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Electra Fire Department and the Iowa Park Fire Department.

Crews are still working to put the fire out. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported as a result.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.