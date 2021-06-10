UPDATE: Two arrested in Lee St investigation

UPDATE: June 10, 2021 at 3:48 p.m.

Wichita Falls Police have arrested two people in Lee Street investigation.

Police arrived to the 500 block of Lee Street to serve a search warrant.

Police said a man took off running and caught him on Farris Street and brought him back to Lee Street.

Police said the man took property from the railroad and was found.

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway is also involved due to the stolen property.

A woman was also arrested. Charges for both suspects are unknown at this time.

