WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When you’re driving down Midwestern Parkway, you’ll probably notice a new mural painted on the lift station.

The mural dedication ceremony for Lift Station 25 took place Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Both Wichita Falls city officials and the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture were in attendance. This mural is a project that started five years ago and began simply as a way to get more public art throughout the city, and fill up some blank spaces around town.

Lead artist Aaron Soto said the inspiration behind the piece was simply the nature around us.

“I would hope that people don’t forget, you know, the landscape around us and the natural beauty in Texas,” Soto said.

“The most fun that I had on this project was watching the artist work and going from that brown blank template to outlines and then colors and then the animals started to develop. It was just a wonderful process!” Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix said.

Click here to learn more about Soto.