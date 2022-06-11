QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — A new mural in Quanah pays tribute to a famous Comanche chief.

The mural was unveiled Saturday, June 11, at a noon ceremony in downtown Quanah as part of the Quanah Parker Medicine Mound Gathering.

The project, administered by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture paid tribute to Quanah Parker, the Last Comanche Chief.

Quanah Parker Burgess, the artist who designed the mural, is the great-great grandson of Chief Parker.

A respected Comanche leader, Quanah Parker is often described as having lived between two worlds. He fought against white expansion in the area in the 1870s and later worked to preserve the Comanche legacy and culture in a rapidly changing America.

A nomadic hunter, leader of the Quahada, cattle rancher and friend of American presidents, Chief Parker maintained close ties to the City of Quanah.

He was an early investor in the Quanah, Acme and Pacific Railway, established in 1902 as a stop on the Fort Worth and Denver Railway.