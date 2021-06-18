Murder charge dismissed in Bolf shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two months after Wichita Falls Police charge a man with murder, the D.A. granted a request to have it dismissed after a grand jury declines to indict the suspect.

The district attorney filed for dismissal of the murder charge filed in April against 30-year-old Alton Rhodes, who told police he shot Ricky Bolf in self-defense in February. Rhodes still has two charges of aggravated assault filed in connection with the incident.

On February 11 police responded to a shots fired call on colleen.

Family say Rhodes shot Charles “Ricky” Bolf when Bolf came after his daughter called for help from an abusive boyfriend.

When they arrived, they found her on the sidewalk crying and holding Bolf. Bolf was bleeding profusely from his head and neck.

An officer began first aid and said a man, identified as Rhodes, was yelling at two white males saying, “that’s right, I shot the ‘expletive,’ self-defense!” The argument became so confrontational, the officer said he had to stop rendering aid and separate them.

Bolf’s daughter and Rhodes said when Bolf arrived with two friends, the friends jumped Rhodes after he tried to fight Bolf.

Police say video from a door ring camera shows Rhodes on a phone yelling and then later shows Rhodes running out of the house and being assaulted by the two men while Rhodes tried to fight Bolf.

They said it also confirmed the two were leaving when Rhodes fired the gun at them.

Five days after Rhodes was charged with murder, one of the men involved in the dispute was charged with assault of Rhodes.