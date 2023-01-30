COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who led numerous law agencies on a high-speed chase down I-44 before he was stopped with a pit maneuver is now charged with murder.

Christian Lane, 30, is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the January 17, 2023 shooting of Elijah Jones at a Lawton bar.

He also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, eluding police officers and endangering others while eluding.

Lawton police said Lane was wanted as a suspect in a shooting at a bar on NW Cache Road early the morning of January 17. Police said Elijah Jones, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pursuit of Lane began around 82nd Street and Cache last Tuesday.

Then, as the suspect sped south on I-44, Cotton County Sheriff Tim King said he, his undersheriff, and a deputy joined in the chase.

Walters Police Department used spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle at around mile marker 20 but the suspect kept going at speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

At around mile marker 6, Sheriff King said his undersheriff conducted a pit maneuver and the suspect’s car went off into the ditch and came to a stop.

Lane has convictions for burglary, resisting, and weapons charges.