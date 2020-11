WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was recently let out of jail on bond for his retail on murder charges is back in jail.

Justin Love was booked into Wichita County Jail Friday morning for two charges of aggravated perjury.

According to court documents the offense occurred on December 12, 2018, which was the day he testified during his trail for the murder of Domanic Thrasher.

Love’s bond has been set at $50,000.