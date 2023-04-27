WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder defendant charged in the 2020 fatal shooting of Edward Collins will remain behind bars after a judge denied his request for another bond reduction.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Julian Andrew Byrd, 25, of Wichita Falls, is one of three men that was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in March 2021 for the murder of Collins in an alleged drug deal gone wrong at the Highpoint Village Apartments in November 2020.

A hearing was held in the 89th District Court on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, for a motion filed by Byrd’s defense attorney to reduce his bond again, this time down to $100,000.

Background on Byrd’s bond

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Byrd was initially held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond following his arrest for Collins’ murder in December 2020. A motion to reduce his bond from $1 million to $250,000 was granted in March 2021, and Byrd was released after posting that bond.

After spending about a year and a half outside of the Wichita County Jail, Byrd was behind bars in September 2022 for violating his bond after failing to make the required payments. He was arrested on September 19, 2022, after leading officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department on a short foot pursuit.

Byrd’s bond was then reset at $500,000, and he’s remained behind bars since that arrest.

Byrd’s sister testifies in hearing

During the bond hearing on Thursday, Byrd’s defense attorney Bob Estrada requested that 89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard grant his motion and reduce Byrd’s bond from $500,000 to $100,000, or at least restore his bond back to $250,000, where it was before Byrd was arrested.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Estrada argued that $100,000 was a reasonable bond amount and that Byrd would be able to make the required payments. He said Byrd’s current bond of $500,000 was certainly not affordable if $250,000 wasn’t.

Estrada called Byrd’s sister to testify during the hearing. She claimed that if Byrd were to be granted a lowered bond, their family would ensure Byrd would make the required payments and that the family would come together to aid Byrd if he needed help paying. She also said Byrd would reside with her upon his release.

The State, represented by Chelsea Carlton, Assistant District Attorney in Wichita County, argued that Byrd’s history of failing to make payments and disciplinary issues while in custody were grounds for the current bond to remain in place.

Ultimately, Judge Barnard denied the defense’s motion.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.