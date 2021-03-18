Murder defendant goes back to jail, ordered to turn over stimulus check to monitoring company

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 27-year-old murder defendant has to go back to jail after a judge increases his bonds after he fell behind $4,000 on his payments for his court-ordered ankle monitor.

On Thursday, Trayvon Strawn was also ordered to turn over his government stimulus check to the company providing the monitor within 24 hours of receiving it.

Strawn, who has been out on $150,000 bonds on two charges since June of 2019, was ordered into custody after the hearing, which came after a district attorney’s motion to order his bond insufficient.

Strawn originally had a $1 million bond for murder, but it was ordered reduced to $100,000 in 2019.

His two $25,000 bonds for aggravated assault involving two women who were shot in the gun battle at Studio E in August of 2018 were increased to $30,000.

A representative of the monitoring company testified they have continued to monitor Strawn even though he has made only two $100 payments since September.

The device costs $300 per month. She said it should have already been discontinued and removed, but that was delayed by COVID-19.

But she said the monitoring can not continue without payment of the past due amount.

Judge Meredith Kennedy said even though she has some misgivings about indigent defendants being required to pay for all costs of required GPS monitoring, she ruled Strawn was not indigent, because he has two retained attorneys, Marty Cannedy and Michael Payne, and he was able to post his $100,000 bond in 2019.

Strawn said he had been working part-time less than 20 hours a week for a shipping company and has been looking for other work, but publicity about his arrests has made it hard to find jobs and pay bills.

Kennedy told Strawn if he posts his new bonds he will have get the monitor reinstalled, or find a new company to do it.

She also admonished him for moving to a different house without approval of the court.

Strawn was arrested in connection to a gun battle at the Studio E club in 2018 and police said he killed one man and wounded two women with an AR-15 rifle.

Strawn was also wounded with two gunshots in the shooting.