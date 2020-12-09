Murder defendant Justin Love ordered to wear ankle monitor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Murder defendant Justin Love will now be required to wear an ankle monitor after Senior Visiting Judge Bob Brotherton approved a motion filed by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

Love is out on bond awaiting a retrial in the 2015 death of Domanic Thrasher.

On Monday, a hearing was held in 30th District Court on Love’s request for medication to a condition of bond.

Tuesday evening, Brotherton released his decision, calling for Love to wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times.

He is also not allowed to leave home until the monitor is installed, which is expected to happen within 24 hours.

The ruling was made after Love was accused of violating his curfew by being at work outside curfew hours.

Love, who is required to remain at this grandmother’s house from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., and he worked shifts at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., until he was terminated.

A representative of the company Love was working for said he was fired for falsifying his background in regards to his criminal record.

His attorney requested a general modification to the bond curfew times in an attempt to fit his curfew to his hours if he gets a new job.

Now under his new bond conditions, Brotherton stated Love has to be home between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. any day of the week.

According to the motion, Love can only work Monday through Fridays only.

Love has also requested to have his original attorney Mark Barber appointed as co-counsel for his re-trial. A decision on that is expected Wednesday.

View the full order below.