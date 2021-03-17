Murder defendant wants bond lowered by $975,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking to have his bond lowered from $1 million to $25,000 which his motion states he could afford to post.

21-year-old Kali Beal’s request will be heard Thursday in 89th District Court.

Bonds of $1 million were set for Beal and two other suspects after their arrests for last November’s shooting death of Edward Collins at High Point Village Apartments.

23-year-old Julian Byrd was arrested first, followed by Beal and then 21-year-old Demasia Delgado.

Police received anonymous calls and a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Byrd as a suspect.

Then, investigators said Byrd agreed to talk and said he and Delgado had set up a drug transaction with Collins in the apartment parking lot.

Police said Byrd and Delgado told them an argument led to gunfire inside Beal’s car.