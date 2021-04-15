Murder defendant wants curfew change so he can get job

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder suspect who was released on a lower bond last month now wants changes in his bond conditions so he can get a job.

Kali Beal, one of three suspects in a shooting death at High Point Village in November, has a curfew and also must wear an ankle monitor.

He testified he can get a job at Eagle Railcar if he can get his curfew hours changed.

Currently, he is under house arrest from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

His attorney filed to change the curfew so Beal can work from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. four days a week.

The prosecutor had several questions about the job which Beal said he couldn’t answer because he hasn’t been told exactly what he will be doing.

The prosecutor also expressed concerns about Beal working so late among a workforce he says is known to include people accused or on bond for violent crimes and drug offenses.

He called Chief District Attorney Investigator Tye David to testify who said it concerns him having multiple accused violent offenders working together at night.

Beal’s attorney Michael Payne argued it is always better to have people working and that his client has had no violations while out on bond.

The prosecutor also raised questions about how Beal will get to and from work since he has no driver’s license at this time. Beal testified he will try to get his license.

Police allege Beal was the driver and co-owner of the car in which the murder suspects drove to the scene.

The judge agreed to amend the bond conditions to allow Beal to be off house arrest from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on his workdays if he gets the job.