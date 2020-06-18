Murder investigation leads to drug arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search warrant in a murder investigation leads to the arrests on drug charges of a 22-year-old Wichita Falls man and a 23-year-old Wichita Falls woman at the scene of the June 11 shooting.

Alec Ray Jaramillo and Aleksi Maldonado were arrested June 17, 2020.

They are charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds, under 50 pounds.

It is Jaramillo’s second arrest for possession this year.

Wichita Falls Police said a search warrant related to a murder investigation was served early on June 12 during the murder investigation at a home in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake near Lake Wichita Park.

That is the location of the shooting in which Jason Baum, 23, was found shot in the alley.

Witnesses report hearing multiple shots that night.

No one has been charged in what police have said is a murder investigation.

The arrest affidavit for Jaramillo states officers were searching the home as part of that investigation and found numerous baggies of what appeared to be marijuana in the attic.

Tests conducted on June 17 confirmed it was marijuana, and the total weight was 9 1/2 pounds.

Police said Jaramillo and a Maldonado were under surveillance and arrested in a traffic stop yesterday at Fairway and Bermuda.

Jaramillo was also arrested March 10 in front of the same house for possession of marijuana.

An officer said he tried to pull his car over on Fairway for expired registration, but the driver kept going for several blocks until making it to the house on Meadow Lake.

A search of the trunk led to seizure of two bags and two containers of marijuana, just over 4 ounces.