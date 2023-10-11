WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The murder of a beloved high school teacher that left a Young County community in shambles will be the subject of an upcoming report from one of the nation’s most respected true crime broadcasts.

NBC’s long-running nationally syndicated true crime series, Dateline, will release a new two-hour special report entitled “The Footprint at the Lake”, on Friday, October 13, 2023, featuring correspondent Andrea Canning.

The focus of the report will be on the murder of Manuela Allen, a beloved English and German teacher at Olney High School whose body was discovered near Lake Cooper on July 8, 2019.

Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed multiple times and was asphyxiated, causing fractures to the neck.

The summary of the episode, provided by NBC, can be found below:

A small Texas town is shattered when beloved teacher Manuela Allen vanishes from her home in the middle of the night. When a gruesome discovery is made a short time later at a local lake, investigators are left with more questions than answers. Press release from Dateline NBC

Julius Mullins, who was 18 at the time, was arrested shortly after Allen’s body was discovered and charged with murder. Mullins later admitted to being the ex-boyfriend of one of Allen’s daughters.

Mullins, now 22, pleaded guilty to Allen’s murder in 2021 and was sentenced to 55 years behind bars. According to a press release from Dateline, the report will feature exclusive interviews with the convicted killer, investigators, and others connected to the case.

Dateline’s “A Footprint at the Lake” will air on KFDX on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8 p.m.