Man arrested near Wenonah and Seymour Highway in WF after chase

*Correction: According to police scanner he was wanted for murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested near West Wenonah and Seymour Highway following a vehicle chase.

The chase started near Kell West and Monroe and ended off West Wenonah Avenue when he drove into a field, got out, and ran through yards and then into heavy brush in a field.

Wichita Falls Police have identified the man as 25-year-old Austin Kimbro.

According to police, Kimbro was arrested for a parole violation warrant. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.*

Kimbro was released on parole last November and was serving a seven-year sentence. He has been arrested 17 times in Wichita County. He has several convictions for thefts, burglaries, evading, drugs, and tampering with evidence.

July 23 2021 05:30 am

