WICHITA Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder suspect Cody Stage is behind bars after cutting his ankle monitor off and fleeing the state.

Stage was booked back into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, June 9.

Wichita County Jail booking

Wichita Falls Police said Stage cut off his monitor and was on the run on June 3.

Days later Stage was found in Guthrie, Oklahoma and was arrested after a standoff with police.

Stage is charged with capital murder in the November shooting of Donald Best.