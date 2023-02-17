WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect’s request for a lower bond is denied by a judge.

Adan Chavez has been jailed for the last 4 months on a $1 million bond and his public defender filed for a lower bond, so his client has the possibility of being released before trial. But 89th District Judge Charles Barnard turned down the request.

Chavez also has a $25,000 bond on a separate charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and jail records also show he is being held without bond on a federal charge of human smuggling filed when he was arrested 20 days after the shooting.

Chavez was arrested October 22, 2022 after a search warrant was served at a home in the 1100 block of Rowland.

He was named as a suspect shortly after the shooting death of 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez October 2, 2022, in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver in the 1500 block of North Eighth.