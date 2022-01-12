Murder suspect files for personal bond, gets additional charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man charged with killing a neighbor in an ongoing feud remains jailed on a $1 million bond after filing for a personal recognizance bond.

He also has a new charge filed related to damages to the victim’s car.

Noel Martin was charged with murder on October 15 after the victim, Martin Jones died in the hospital.

His court-appointed public defender filed the motion asking Martin to be granted the personal bond because he is indigent and cannot afford to post bail. In lieu of a personal bond, the attorney requested a reduction in his current bond.

No ruling on the motion has been filed at this time.

Last Oct. 9, police say Jones was shot in the abdomen by Martin on Evergreen Drive. Martin told police he shot Jones because he felt in danger when Jones ran at him.

Police say they had been at the scene earlier that day when Jones reported all the windows of his Ford Focus had been broken out while he and his wife were out on an errand. He told them he had been feuding with Martin for some time.

Jones also told officers he had spoken to another neighbor who witnessed the vandalism and saw Martin using a small sledgehammer to break the windows.

Martin told police he wasn’t even home when the vandalism occurred.

But the district attorney’s office has filed the criminal mischief charge and it is awaiting action by a grand jury.

Martin is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance when officers say they found drugs when they arrested him.

Martin has previous arrests for assault, discharging a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, parole violations, disorderly conduct, and carrying a prohibited weapon