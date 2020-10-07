Murder suspect has aggravated robbery charged dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the four suspects in the June murder of Jason Baum in Wichita Falls has had an earlier aggravated robbery charge dismissed.

Martez Vrana was arrested in July for an alleged robbery with gunshots fired at the Alibi night club, formerly Birdland on Sheppard Access Road.

Another suspect in that robbery, Dimonique McKinney, is also charged in the Baum murder. His charge of aggravated robbery still stands.

A third suspect in the nightclub incident, Andrew Calvin, was also no billed for aggravated robbery by the grand jury.

Police said Vrana, McKinney and Calvin on January 7 robbed and shot at a man and his girlfriend after a drug deal gone bad in the parking lot of the club.







They said the pair admitted they came there to buy marijuana and one of the three suspects took their money and drove off.

The victims said they followed the men’s car to get a tag number, but shots were fired at them and hit their windshield.

Police said Calvin called an officer several times to say he did not have anything to do with the shooting, but that Vrana was giving him a ride home when he went to the night club.

He claimed McKinney got out and went to the victim’s car and took money and then got back in and they drove off.

He said he got out later to walk home and then heard gunshots.

Police said Vrana told them he was giving the other two rides and McKinney asked to be taken to the parking lot to meet a friend.

The four suspects in the Baum murder in June are McKinney, Vrana, Sammy Worthy and Antwan Williams