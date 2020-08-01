Murder suspect in Friday night WF homicide booked in Clay Co. Jail

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The man charged with the murder of a 62-year-old man in Wichita Falls Friday night is booked into the Clay County Jail.

Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68, was booked about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and is charged with murder and a parole violation.

Wichita Falls Police Department sent out information just before noon on Saturday requesting public information on Wilson.

Officers responded to a gunshots call in the 1200 block of Austin Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When first responders answered a 911 call that someone had been shot in the area of Plantation Apartments, they found a man lying in a vacant lot by the house next door who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was 62-years-old, and officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Wilson’s bonds are not listed at this time, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information on this incident.

