Murder suspect in Jason Baum case granted lower bonds on two charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder and robbery suspect who has been in jail since June 24, 2020, has been granted a lower bond.

Sammy Worthy, 21, had been jailed on bonds of $250,000 for murder and $300,000 for aggravated robbery. His new bonds are $200,000 on each charge.

At last check, Worthy is still jailed.

Conditions made by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy to being released on bond include 24-hour house arrest if unemployed, or a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. if employed.

He must also wear a 24-hour GPS ankle monitor.

Of four suspects in the June, 2020, shooting death of Jason Baum, Worthy and one other remain jailed.

Baum was found dead from a gunshot wound in the alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake off Fairway. Police said it was a marijuana buy-turned-robbery attempt. A witness reported hearing four shots.

Police said Worthy gave a statement saying he and the other suspects went to the house to rob Baum of marijuana.