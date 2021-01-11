Murder suspect indicted for assault of another inmate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man who is awaiting trial for murder has been indicted for assault of another jail inmate.

James Gunter May, 32, was arrested in October for the murder of William Wright in August on Hamlin Avenue.

After that arrest, authorities charged him with engaging in organized criminal activity-assault.

Correction officers said on October 2, an inmate at the jail annex on Central Freeway was assaulted by May and two other inmates.

They said a review of surveillance video showed three inmates walk up to another inmate in front of a housing unit and begin to hit him with closed fists in the face and body.

The inmate tried to cover himself, then fell down and two of the other inmates continued to hit him on the ground.

Officers took the inmate out of the housing unit and asked him why the others were assaulting him, and he said it was because he had stood up for another inmate.

In addition to murder and assault, May also has a charge of robbery of a Burkburnett man filed before his arrest for murder.

Police said May punched the victim in the face, causing blood to gush from his nose, and threatened to kill him. He said May and another suspect took property from his home.