Murder suspect pleads guilty for August machete vs. gunfight in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old man is sentenced to prison terms of 35 and 10 years for murder and robbery.

James Gunter May, who has a long criminal record here, will serve those sentences concurrently as part of the plea deal which also saw two other charges including an assault dismissed.

Wichita County jail booking

May shot 34-year-old William Wright to death last August in front of Wright’s home on Hamlin Ave.

Wright had multiple bullet wounds in the chest and back. His body was not found for about five hours after he was shot.

Dobie Kosub, Wichita County Chief of the District Attorney’s Criminal Division, says the victim and May confronted each other, and May was wounded with a machete before he shot and killed Wright.

Kosub said the sentence brings closure and avoids some possible self-defense issues the defense attorney would raise in a trial.

As part of the plea agreement, May relinquishes any right of appeal.

May was found and arrested the day after the shooting in Duncan through Crime Stoppers tips and other information police received.

Police say May was in a relationship with a woman who had previously been in a relationship with the victim.

They say May’s mother told them May told her he and the woman had gone to a man’s house and had gotten into a fight with him.

May’s robbery sentence involved an aggravated robbery in Burkburnett in 2019.

A man told officers May came to his house, beat him up, and then threatened him with a gun.

May reportedly said that if the victim did not hand over his stuff he would kill him.

May first made news in 2012 when he, another man, and two women were charged for the theft and destruction of a painted horse from Tangles Salon in 2012. He was sentenced to 10 years in a state jail.

May’s long criminal record includes arrests in Wichita, Clay, and Archer County, with 20 arrests, 8 convictions, 5 prison sentences and one state jail sentence.

May was on parole for his last prison sentence when arrested for murder.

After his arrest in October, May was charged with an assault of another inmate.

Officers say he and two other inmates began hitting and kicking another inmate, and when the inmate tried to cover himself, he fell down and the inmates continued to hit him.