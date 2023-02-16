WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond after being jailed for the last 4 months on a $1 million bond.
Adan Chavez‘s public defender filed for a lower bond so his client has the possibility of being released before trial.
The hearing was scheduled this morning in 89th District Court but a ruling if issued has not been accessible on on-line court records.
Chavez also has a $25,000 bond on a separate charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and jail records also show he is being held without bond on a federal charge of human smuggling filed when he was arrested 20 days after the shooting.
Chavez was arrested October 22, 2022, after a search warrant was served at a home in the 1100 block of Rowland.
He was named as a suspect shortly after the shooting death of 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver on October 2 in the 1500 block of North Eighth.