Murder suspect’s curfew, GPS monitor removed from bond conditions



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of three suspects in a 2020 murder case has been granted modifications of his bond requirements so he no longer is under a house arrest curfew or requirement to wear a GPS monitor.

Demasia Delgado, 22, was released on his $150,000 bond in December of 2020.

Previous conditions included staying in the approved home from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

He later was granted modifications because of work requirements.

His attorney said Delgado was working more than 40 hours a week at a 24-hour fast-food restaurant because of Covid-19 related staffing problems, and after being named employee of the month he was being considered for promotion to assistant manager.

Because he could be asked to work even more hours, he was allowed released from curfew hours if working and staying within a “geofence” en route to work.

On Tuesday the new modification was filed which removed the curfew and GPS requirement.

Two other suspects in the murder of Edward Collins at High Point Village apartments are also out on bonds.

Police say questioning and investigation indicated the three suspects had set up a marijuana sale to Collins in the parking lot and an argument led to gunshots.