WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A request for a personal recognizance bond from a Wichita Falls murder suspect is rejected, and his $1 million bond remains in effect, in addition to other bonds for charges prosecutors have added since his arrest.

Noel Martin’s attorney filed the bond request in 78th District Court on Dec. 21, asking he be granted a personal recognizance bond or reduce the existing bond because his client is indigent.

Wichita County Jail

A hearing on the motion was held on Jan. 11, and Judge Meredith Kennedy has ruled, denying the request.

Martin was charged with murder on October 15 after the victim, Martin Jones, died in the hospital.

Jones was shot in the abdomen Oct. 9 on Evergreen Drive. Martin told police he shot Jones because he felt in danger when Jones ran at him.

They say they had been at the scene earlier that day when Jones reported all the windows of his Ford Focus had been broken out while he and his wife were out on an errand. He told them he had been feuding with Martin for some time.

Jones also told officers he had spoken to another neighbor who witnessed the vandalism and saw Martin using a small sledgehammer to break the windows.

Martin told police he wasn’t even home when the vandalism occurred.

However, the D.A’s office later added a criminal mischief charge after his arrest for murder, and recently added a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

That charge comes from when police went to serve a warrant on Martin for carrying an unlawful weapon and they say they found meth in his pocket.