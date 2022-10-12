VERNON, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – While the family of murder victim Andre Sandoval mourns his passing, the wife of the suspect in the crime is telling a different story on Wednesday night.

Sarahrae Thompson, wife of jailed suspect Bradford Allen Thompson, told KFDX that her family has had ongoing issues with Sandoval for more than four months. Thompson said Sandoval would sit in front of their home night and day, watching her grandchildren.

She said he refused to leave and police said he was not breaking any laws, so they could not force him to leave.

Thompson read a prepared statement which you can watch in this story. She said she worries for her husband’s mental health, especially since the incident on Tuesday night.