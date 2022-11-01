Noel Martin during his trial for the 2021 Evergreen Drive murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls jury has reached a verdict in the trial for the 2021 murder of Martin Jones on Evergreen Drive.

Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, of Wichita Falls, was found guilty of murder by a jury of eight women and four men on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the 78th District Court. The jury also found Martin guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

After both sides rested their cases and closing arguments got underway on Monday, October 31, 2022, Judge Meredith Kennedy called a recessed Monday afternoon for Halloween.

During closing arguments, the prosecution said the victim, Martin’s next-door neighbor, Martin Jones, was shot down in the street like a dog.

Closing arguments resumed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and the case was handed to the jury for deliberation around 1:35 p.m. A verdict was reached after over an hour and a half of deliberation.

Martin was indicted for the fatal shooting of Jones, who was shot twice in the abdomen on October 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later.

Martin was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief. He has 22 arrests in Wichita County.

The jury will now go back behind closed doors to determine Martin’s punishment for the offense of murder, as Martin elected before the trial began for the jury to assess his punishment.

The State, represented by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, filed a motion on October 28 to enhance the punishment if the jury finds Martin’s previous convictions worthy of doing so.

If an enhancement is granted, Martin faces 15 to 99 years or life behind bars inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates following the conclusion of the jury’s deliberation.