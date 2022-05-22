WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a murder that happened overnight in the 1000 block of Covington Street.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a medical call on Covington at about 2:03 a.m. Sunday, May 22.

The WFFD found a deceased male inside a vehicle on the property and called the police to respond.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and transported people from the property to the police department to be interviewed.

The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

This is the second murder to occur in Wichita Falls this weekend. On Saturday, May 21, around 12:30 p.m., the body of Zachary Wood was discovered inside a home on Brown Street. A Fresh 48 has been issued for that case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.