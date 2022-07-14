WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Loved ones of a 22-year-old man whose murder has gone unsolved for a year spent Thursday afternoon remembering him with a balloon release.

Family and friends of Johnny Perez gathered together Thursday, July 14, near the Avalon Meadows Apartments on Old Iowa Park Road where he was found dead from a gunshot wound on or around July 15 of 2021.

Perez’s sisters said they just want justice for their brother.

“It’s not fair to us, you know, he’s not here,” Perez’s sister Kiyomi Darne said. “Whoever did this, he’s still here doing whatever he does, and we don’t get to make new memories, share new memories. We don’t get to do a lot of things that we could have done, and it’s heartbreaking, so definitely just getting the word out and trying to get justice for our brother.”

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or submit a tip online here.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn a reward.