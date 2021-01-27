Murder witness lied about shooting on Pearl Avenue, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A witness to the January 10 murder of Curtis Day on Pearl Avenue has been arrested and charged with giving a false report to a police officer.

Sherelle Deaniel Maxwell, 35, was booked into Wichita County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Maxwell is a resident of the home in the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue where Day’s murder occurred.

Police said Maxwell’s statement about the fatal shooting was contradicted by statements from the suspect Patrick Osborn, a victim, and evidence at the crime scene.

According to authorities, Maxwell told officers at the scene that Osborn, who is also Maxwell’s boyfriend, was not in the residence at the time of the shooting because he had gone to the store.

Police said Maxwell told them she did not see who shot Day, a story she repeated to follow-up officers.

Day was in Maxwell’s home Sunday morning, January 10 with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Samantha Hardesty, who was shot multiple times but survived.

Police said Hardesty told them when the shots began, Day threw his body over her to protect her.

Hardesty told police Osborn was in the home, and police said Osborn admitted firing the shots at Hardesty and Day.

Both Osborn and Hardesty said Maxwell was standing near Osborn when he began firing at Hardesty and Day, who were on the couch.

Authorities said shell casings were found on the floor near where Maxwell had been standing and Osborn told them he made eye contact with her before he began firing shots.

Police said Osborn was not at the scene when they arrived.

Osborn was spotted later that morning walking in an alley near the scene and was arrested.

Officers said the only motive Osborn gave in his statements was he had been smoking meth and became paranoid hearing what others in the house were saying.