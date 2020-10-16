Murderer sentenced in inmate assault at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 45-year-old Texas prison inmate is sentenced in connection with the assault of another inmate in the Allred unit in 2017.

Derrick Moffett is now in a prison unit in Amarillo.

Moffett was serving at Allred a 75- year sentence for murder in Dallas and a five-year sentence for an aggravated assault in Brazoria county.

While at Allred he was charged with the attempted murder of the inmate in November 2017.

Friday he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to an additional 5 years, to be served after his prior sentences.

The indictment states Moffett hit or kicked the other inmate repeatedly.

Moffett was convicted of murder in Dallas County in 2007.

Authorities said Moffett was a Hurricane Katrina evacuee and he got into an argument with a man in an apartment and chased him down the stairs while firing a gun at him.

Fourteen shots were reportedly fired and the victim was struck 5 times.