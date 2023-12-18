WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid recent circumstances, the Museum of North Texas History has announced a temporary closure, officials said.

The Museum of North Texas History in downtown Wichita Falls will be closed from Monday, December 18, 2023, through Wednesday, January 3, 2024, according to a Facebook post.

Officials stated the museum will open back up on Thursday, January 4.

“Relating to recent circumstances, the Museum of North Texas History will be closed until January 4th. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” museum officials said on Facebook.

While museum staff had originally planned to keep their doors open on Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20, the temporary closure was announced shortly before the extension took effect.

Staff and officials are also mourning the loss of the museum’s previous director, Nadine McKown. McKown recently died due to cancer complications.

Founded in 2001, the Museum of North Texas History is the only general history museum in Wichita Falls and actively fills a need in the community in a fun and entertaining manner, according to its representatives.