Museum of North Texas History announces upcoming Hotter’N Hell Hundred Exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History announced Thursday the opening of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred Exhibit on August 5, 2021.

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred is a fixture of North Texas and the cycling world.

“We are excited to highlight this long-time community event and learn more about how it started and how it’s changed over the years,” Madeline Calcote, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History said.

The first-ever Hotter’N Hell Hundred exhibit will feature sculptures by noted area artist Jack Stevens, along with colorful jerseys, shirts, ride posters, and souvenirs such as finisher’s patches, medals, and pins.

There will also be newspaper and magazine stories and historical videos, as well as interactive elements for families to share their Hotter’N Hell Hundred participation stories and also to take selfies.

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred ride was created as an event to draw attention to the week-long 1982 Wichita Falls Centennial celebration.

The motto for the ride was “100 years of Wichita Falls, 100 miles and likely 100-degree weather.”

The 1982 event was a success, eventually growing to become the largest single-day 100-mile ride in the country.

For more information, visit the Museum of North Texas History’s website or Facebook page, or contact them by email or call (940) 322-7628 ext. 101.