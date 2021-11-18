Museum of North Texas History preserving history through Nat’s Hat Project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History is working to preserve the area’s history with a unique display to showcase not only the North Texas area’s history but the people who live there as well.

Nat’s Hat Project showcases over 500 used hats and tells the story of the previous hat owners. The hats have been on display in the Heritage Hall in the museum since 2007, thanks to many of the board members for the museum.

The backstory behind this project came to be when Cow Lot Western Wear closed back in 2006. Owner and Clay County native, Nat Flemming, donated the hats to the museum to be on display.

His collection of hats came when his customers would buy a new hat from his store, they would request their old hat to be hung. The collection of hats grew over the years and the hat donor’s name and city or ranch would be written down and labeled with each hat.

The museum is looking for people who have a hat displayed in the exhibit and would like to tell their stories to continue the preservation of history in the North Texas area.

Executive Director of the museum, Madeleine Calcote is eager for the community to learn more about the hats and the people they represent.

“Nat’s Hats is the heart of the museum’s collection, and we can’t wait to learn more about the amazing people represented in this collection of hats,” Calcote said.

If you have a hat in the exhibit, you can contact the Wichita County Archives at (940) 723-0020 or email them at archives@co.wichita.tx.us.