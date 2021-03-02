Museum of North Texas History to preserve contents of Wichita Falls Railroad Museum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council approved a resolution to have the Museum of North Texas History preserve the contents of the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum.

The railroad museum has been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic. While the museum is a nonprofit organization, the city owns the building. After meeting with city officials, Railroad Museum officials agreed to terminate the museum’s lease in December. The Museum of North Texas History will now inventory the contents of the museum and receive up to 75 hundred dollars from the Type B Sales Tax Board.

“We own the building but not the contents and somebody had to step up and it was Museum of North Texas History, Madeleine (Calcoate, Museum of North Texas History executive director) were able to do that. I’m glad. I think it’s gonna put a lot of things to rest,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

The Museum of North Texas History will operate the building for one year. Because the Railroad Museum did not leave any records regarding operations or finances, North Texas History officials say they will be spending the next few months surveying the museum and determining the best plan forward.