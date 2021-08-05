Museum of North Texas officials excited for first-ever Hotter’N Hell exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In just three weeks, thousands of riders will be making their way to Wichita Falls for one of the largest cycling events in the country, the Hotter’n Hell Hundred.

And, for its 40th anniversary!

That’s why the Museum of North Texas History is commemorating the Hotter’N Hell with an exhibit, the first of its kind.

Museum of North Texas History’s Curator Leanne Ray said there are so many interesting facts folks can learn at their first-ever Hotter’N Hell hundred exhibits.

“Camelbaks were invented at Hotter’n Hell,” Ray said. “The very first Camelbak was actually one of those old athletic tube socks with the stripes around the top with an IV bag stuck in it slung over a guy’s back with a tube coming out of it for him to suck on and he used it in Hotter’N Hell.”

And, it doesn’t stop there.

Ray said the exhibit also tells the story of Hotter’N Hell’s role in making MSU’s cycling team what it is today.

“We have one of the, if not the top collegiate cycling organizations in the country because Hotter’N Hell funded scholarships and the team and the coach at MSU until MSU put it as a line item in their athletic program,” Ray said.

As the “Texas Ride of Passage” celebrates its 40th anniversary the museum’s Executive Director Madeleine Calcote said it was only right to take residents and visitors on a historical ride through time.

“We hope the community members can come and either look at a year that they participated in the ride or maybe a year they volunteered with the Hotter’N Hell Hundred weekend,” Calcote said. “There are so many events that are happening that weekend, we also wanted to highlight some of the ways that the Hotter’N Hell hundred group gives back to the community,” Calcote said.

Calcote and Ray hope, through the exhibit, born and bred Wichitans develop a new sense of pride from the event that originated right here, a ride that brings so many from all over for four days of challenge and fun.

The exhibit will be open until mid-September, you can find those details here.