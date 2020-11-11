Museum of North Texas takes a look at Buffalo Soldiers impact in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may not know, but Buffalo Soldiers were key in the settlement of Texoma.

That’s why the Museum of North Texas brought in Henry B. Crawford, a historian, and former museum curator for over 40 years.

Crawford showed the development in weapons and uniforms during this time, even showing photographs of Buffalo Soldiers as close as Fort Sill!

Buffalo Soldiers surveyed and mapped the terrain along with building roads.

“They are real people, they’re not nameless, faceless people, I mean those pictures I showed, we know each and every one of those guys,” Crawford said. “We know their service record, we know their names, we know where they were and what they did, so it’s important to include that in the story too.”

Crawford enjoys showing how equal soldiers in the Army are treated and stated the Buffalo Soldiers often received newer equipment before others based on the high priority of their work.