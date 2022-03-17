WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In light of Women’s History Month, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture held its Free Family Day Thursday, March 17.

The event was hosted by the Museum of North Texas History, who partnered with the Alliance, in hopes of raising funds for a big project.

It was a day full of smiles and a day full of learning for several families that attended the Free Family Day at the Museum of North Texas History, something that Executive Director Madeline Calcoate-Garcia said is important to keep alive.

“It’s spring break, so we wanted to do something to offer everyone a free activity to bring your kids to,” Calcoate-Garcia said. “It’s also Women’s History Month, so it’s important to us that we highlight the contributions of women to the North Texas area.”

The event highlighted women such as Charlye Farris, the first African American lawyer in Wichita Falls. Thanks to the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, kiddos got the chance to learn just about everything there is to know about Farris through the traveling exhibit inside the museum.

“We really need to talk about her story, to talk about the fact that she is the first black woman to be licensed to practice law in the state of Texas, to talk about how she came back home and gave back to this community,” Executive Director for the WF Alliance for Arts and Culture, Ann Arnold-Ogden said. “It’s a way to make sure that future generations, like the kids that are here today, are able to learn about, learn from, and aspire to be like Charlye Farris.”

Not only was this event held in hopes that these kids take away something meaningful, but Arnold-Ogden said it’s also a part of a fundraising mission for a statue in honor of Farris.

“Charlye Farris is somebody whose life and legacy and origins right here in Wichita Falls are important, not just locally, but have national implications,” Arnold-Ogden said.

The families that visited were able to participate in several hands-on activities to spark the minds of future generations so that our local history is not lost.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has raised roughly $40,000 of their $200,000 goal and still desperately needs the public’s help.

If you would like to make a donation, no matter how big or small, click here.