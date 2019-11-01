Museum of the Great Plains hosts book signing for Oklahoma City attorney

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of the Great Plains will host a book signing for Oklahoma City attorney and award-winning author Kent F. Frates.

What became known as the Geronimo Bank Case and other sensational Oklahoma cases will be the subject of his talk at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at the Museum of the Great Plains.

The museum is located at 601 N.W. Ferris Ave.

Admission to the talk is free and Frates will sell and sign books after the talk.

Frates is the author of six books and many magazine articles dealing with Oklahoma history. The Geronimo Bank Case is covered in Frates’ book “Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Cases, Vol. II.”

Frates’ book “Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Cases” won the Ben Franklin Award 2015 for political/current events. The Ben Franklin Award is a national award presented by the Independent Book Publishers Association.

In 1984 Comanche County was rocked by one of the worst mass murders in Oklahoma history. The crime occurred in Geronimo at a branch of the First Bank of Chattanooga. Three female employees were brutally stabbed to death and four customers were shot in the head by robbers. Miraculously, three of the gunshot victims survived.

The perpetrators were caught due to the quick investigative work done by the FBI and the special agent in charge of the FBI office in Lawton, Granville Long. However, multiple trials in Comanche County and numerous appeals were necessary before the killers were finally brought to justice.

