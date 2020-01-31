Museum officials seek more information on WF Black Spudders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks at the Museum of North Texas History is seeking more information on the Wichita Falls Black Spudders.

The museum is hoping to learn first-hand accounts of the baseball team from anyone with a connection.

The curator said that right now she has a spreadsheet of last names that may be associated including players the owner and the manager. but she’d like help in learning first names and more about the people involved.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is hosting a kickoff to Black History Month at the All Hands Cultural Community Center and museum officials will be there to collect information such as pictures, postcards, books and stories about the Black Spudders.

“We really need the community to help us fill in these blanks because we want to tell the whole story, a picture can tell a thousand words but there are also really good stories behind it,” Museum of North Texas History curator Leann Ray said.

If anyone has any information the museum could use to tell the story of the Black Spudders, museum officials are encouraging the community to stop by 302 Tulsa St. sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.