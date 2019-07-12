Music brings community together at Senior Idol

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Seniors gathered for the annual “Senior Idol” at the Red Door Senior Center on Friday.

Senior Idol began about six years ago when American Idol was very popular as a way of bringing seniors together.

Some contestants went with Elvis, while others hit the note with gospel.

“We continue to do this because it is so important for our seniors, our older adults to get out, socialize, be physically active and enjoy the company of older adults,” CEO Jackie Hamm said.

Joe Bob, who sang “I’ll Go To My Grave Loving You,” took home the Senior Idol trophy and a gift basket from First National Bank.