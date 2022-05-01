WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Youth Symphony Orchestra, a program which gives opportunity to kids from different backgrounds to grow their music skills.

“I started playing music after I started being homeschooled, so when I went into homeschool, I wanted to have more hobbies of things that I could do with my time and so that’s when I started with the clarinet,” Isaac Nyberg said.

Nerves and excitement are some of the feelings felt as kids were getting ready to audition for the two different orchestra groups.

“It is based more on music level by audition rather than just by age, but the top-level orchestra is suited for most high school students and for advanced middle school students, and then the philharmonic is suited for most middle school students or for high school students who haven’t been playing as long or some advanced elementary students,” Youth Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Hall said.

The symphonic orchestra averages from 40 to 60 members representing public, private and home schools.

“We get kids who are passionate and excited about music who want to grow, who want to learn new and more techniques and repertoire and just have additional opportunities to keep growing,” Hall said.

Programs like these allow students to not only have experience but have a source to make this a future career.

“I would like to go into music. I kinda want to do music as a double major with something else so that way it’s not my only career option, but it’s definitely something I would be interested in,” Nyberg said.

In here, kids can challenge themselves as musicians and develop lifetime skills. Coach Drew Davis says as a recent college graduate, it means so much to him to be able to work with instruments and teach kids.

“I can bring something to the table that I was kinda meant to do and it’s just a lot of fun because the kids themselves have so much personality and just meeting all of them is a lot of fun,” Davis said.

Hard work leads to accomplishment is something Hall wants for every student to take from being part of the orchestra.

“We always do surveys to ask the kids, you know, how has this impacted you, what are you learning, how is this affecting you. One of my favorite ever responses was a student who said being in the YSO made me a better musician and it made me a better person,” Hall said.

Music is an important part of our society, history, and culture. For young musicians interested to be part of the symphony orchestra, next auditions will be on May 8.

The Youth Symphony Orchestra will also host its Cakes and Concertos Gala Thursday, May 5, to help support youth music programs.

Click here for more information.